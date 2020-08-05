Armenia assessing scenarios of potential humanitarian aid supply to Lebanon after Beirut blast

Photo – Reuters

YEREVAN, AUGUST 5, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is considering various scenarios on supplying Lebanon with humanitarian aid after the massive Beirut explosion which left more than 100 people dead and over 4000 injured, the Armenian foreign ministry said.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan said on Facebook that massive destruction happened as a result of the explosion in Armenian-populated areas and elsewhere in the Lebanese capital. She said that the Haigazian University building was also damaged.

“As of this moment, together with our partners we are considering and assessing various scenarios of providing the brotherly people of Lebanon with targeted and first-necessity aid,” Naghdalyan said.

She said that according to latest information 3 Lebanese-Armenians have been killed in the blast. 100 Lebanese-Armenians were injured.

Naghdalyan didn’t rule out that the death toll may climb further.

The blast erupted at a port warehouse in the Lebanese capital on Tuesday. More than 100 people are dead and 4000 are injured.

The enormous blast was reportedly heard as far away as Cyprus, some 150 miles away from the port.

Beirut authorities have traced the blast to a massive stash of explosive ammonium nitrate in a warehouse at the port. The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

