Beirut explosion death toll reaches 100

YEREVAN, AUGUST 5, ARMENPRESS. The death toll in the Beirut explosion has climbed to over 100 Wednesday morning, the Lebanese Red Cross reported.

More than 4000 people are injured.

The blast erupted at a port warehouse in the Lebanese capital on Tuesday.

The enormous blast was reportedly heard as far away as Cyprus, some 150 miles away from the port.

Beirut authorities have traced the blast to a massive stash of explosive ammonium nitrate in a warehouse at the port. The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

