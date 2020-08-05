Armenia Deputy PM extends condolences over deadly Beirut blast

YEREVAN, AUGUST 5, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan has extended condolences to Lebanon over the deadly blast that hit the Beirut port on Tuesday.

“I am shocked by the news of the blast in Beirut and the consequences,” Avinyan said in a Facebook statement. “I extend my condolences to the families of the victims and I wish speedy recovery to those injured. I express my support to the Armenians of Lebanon, the brotherly people and state of Lebanon”.

The blast erupted at a port warehouse in the Lebanese capital on Tuesday, killing at least 70 people and leaving thousands injured.

The enormous blast was reportedly heard as far away as Cyprus, some 150 miles away from the port.

Beirut authorities have traced the blast to a massive stash of explosive ammonium nitrate in a warehouse at the port. The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan had also offered his condolences late Tuesday.

“Shocked by the news of #BeirutBlast. My deepest condolences to the victims and speedy recovery to those injured. We extend our solidarity and support to the brotherly people of #Lebanon,” Pashinyan tweeted Tuesday evening.

