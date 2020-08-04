Prime Minister Pashinyan offers condolences over devastating Beirut explosion

YEREVAN, AUGUST 5, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has offered his condolences and solidarity to the people of Lebanon over the devastating explosion in Beirut.

“Shocked by the news of #BeirutBlast. My deepest condolences to the victims and speedy recovery to those injured. We extend our solidarity and support to the brotherly people of #Lebanon,” Pashinyan tweeted Tuesday evening.

The blast erupted at a port warehouse in the Lebanese capital on Tuesday, killing at least 70 people and leaving thousands injured.

The enormous blast was reportedly heard as far away as Cyprus, some 150 miles away from the port.

Beirut authorities have traced the blast to a massive stash of explosive ammonium nitrate in a warehouse at the port. The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

Editing by Stepan Kocharyan