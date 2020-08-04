Israel denies any links with Beirut blasts

YEREVAN, AUGUST 4, ARMENPRESS. Israeli officials have announced that official Jerusalem has no links with the explosions in Lebanon, Port of Beirut, ARMENPRESS reports Times of Israel informs.

Ria Novosti informed earlier that the army of Israel did not comment on the information of launching missile strikes at Beirut port.

Two major explosions rocked Beirut on August 4 and witnesses filmed the explosions and presented the devastation in the area.

The first explosion took place at the port of Beirut at about 18:00. A few minutes later a more massive blast occurred. The video shows the blast wave, which shook building some kilometers away.

Lebanon's healthcare ministry urged all the hospitals to get ready for receiving injured patients, while the healthcare minister said that the number of injuries is very high.

