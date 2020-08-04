Reuters informs about at least 10 victims in Beirut explosions

YEREVAN, AUGUST 4, ARMENPRESS. At least 10 have died as a result of the massive explosions in Lebanese capital, Beirut, ARMENPRESS reports Reuters informs, citing the Lebanese sources of security and health spheres.

Two major explosions rocked Beirut and witnesses filmed the explosions and presented the devastation in the area.

The first explosion took place at the port of Beirut at about 18:00. A few minutes later a more massive blast occurred. The video shows the blast wave, which shook building some kilometers away.

Lebanon's healthcare ministry urged all the hospitals to get ready for receiving injured patients, while the healthcare minister said that the number of injuries is very high.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan