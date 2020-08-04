Lebanon's healthcare minister urges hospitals to get ready to receive injured patients

YEREVAN, AUGUST 4, ARMENPRESS. Following the two massive blasts in Lebanese capital, Beirut, the healthcare minister of the country urged the hospitals to get ready to receive injured patients, ARMENPRESS reports, citing RT.

Two major explosions rocked Beirut and witnesses filmed the explosions and presented the devastation in the area.

The first explosion took place at the port of Beirut at about 18:00. A few minutes later a more massive blast occurred. The video shows the blast wave, which shook building some kilometers away.

Lebanon's healthcare ministry urged all the hospitals to get ready for receiving injured patients, while the healthcare minister said that the number of injuries is very high. There is no information about victims.

The healthcare minister of the country informed that a vessel transporting fireworks accessories has exploded.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan