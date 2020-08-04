Massive explosion rocks Beirut port

YEREVAN, AUGUST 4, ARMENPRESS. A powerful explosion took place at the Port of Beirut, Lebanon. ARMENPRESS reports, citing TASS, the explosion took place in the 12th section of the port.

According to preliminary data the explosion took place in a warehouse where fireworks accessories were kept.

There is no information about possible victims or the damage so far.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan