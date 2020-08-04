Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 August

Massive explosion rocks Beirut port

Massive explosion rocks Beirut port

YEREVAN, AUGUST 4, ARMENPRESS. A powerful explosion took place at the Port of Beirut, Lebanon. ARMENPRESS reports, citing TASS, the explosion took place in the 12th section of the port.

According to preliminary data the explosion took place in a warehouse where fireworks accessories were kept.  

There is no information about possible victims or the damage so far.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration