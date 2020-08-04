NSS Armenia checking information about government server penetration attack

YEREVAN, AUGUST 4, ARMENPRESS. The National Security Service of Armenia is checking the information about government server penetration attack, ARMENPRESS reports spokesperson of the Prime Minister of Armenia Mane Gevorgyan wrote on her Facebook page, responding to the information spread in social networks about Azerbaijani cyber attacks.

''During the works done by the NSS Armenia it became clear that a screenshot circulated in the social media is a screenshot of the working process of the Government server operating system. But this does not mean that 55 terabytes of information has been acquired by someone. The NSS continues to work to find out the origin of the mentioned screenshot and checking the information on the penetration of state servers’', Gevorgyan wrote.

Earlier cyber security specialist Samvel Martirosyan announced that Azerbaijani hackers have penetrated into government servers, getting access to 55 terabytes of information.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan