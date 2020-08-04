Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 04-08-20

YEREVAN, 4 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 4 August, USD exchange rate down by 0.17 drams to 485.66 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 2.23 drams to 572.79 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.02 drams to 6.59 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 0.60 drams to 634.22 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 109.89 drams to 30581.45 drams. Silver price вup by 2.37 drams to 378.34 drams. Platinum price вup by 57.51 drams to 14193.43 drams.