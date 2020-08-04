Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 August

“This is sickening” – California Governor condemns vandalism against Armenian school in SF

YEREVAN, AUGUST 4, ARMENPRESS. Governor of California Gavin Newsom has condemned the vandalism against the Armenian school in San Francisco.

“This is sickening. These acts of hatred have no place in California”, he tweeted, sharing an article about the attack.

The profane and racist graffiti attack on San Francisco’s KZV Armenian School was discovered Friday morning.

The school is not in session because of summer break and the coronavirus pandemic.

The San Francisco Police Department is investigating the tagging as vandalism.

The walls of the building were sprayed with profanities and racist curse words against Armenians, and one wall was sprayed in the colors of the Azerbaijani flag.

