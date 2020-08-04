Defense Industry chief meets with Armenian dronemakers to discuss upgrade projects

YEREVAN, AUGUST 4, ARMENPRESS. The head of the Military-Industrial Committee of the Ministry of High-Tech Industry Artak Davtyan has held a meeting with the executives of companies manufacturing unmanned aerial vehicles in Armenia.

Davtyan, who was recently appointed to lead the committee, presented his vision for developing the industry and listened to the proposals of the company executives, the high-tech ministry said.

The CEOs of the Armenian drone-makers presented their current activities and outlined their ideas for improvement.

The science-based development possibilities, upcoming programs and priorities for perfecting the Armenian-made drones were discussed.

The meeting also discussed the experience of the military’s use of the drones during the latest border clashes in July when Azerbaijan launched an attack on Armenia.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan