NASA Jet Propulsion Lab grants license to Armenian company to make VITAL ventilators

YEREVAN, AUGUST 4, ARMENPRESS. YEA Engineering, an Armenian engineering company, received a license by NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory to develop and manufacture the VITAL ventilators used in the COVID-19 response, Armenia’s Minister of High-Tech Industry Hakob Arshakyan said on Facebook.

Arshakyan said that the Armenian company is one of the very few in the world to have been licensed by the NASA JPL to produce the ventilators.

330 companies from 42 countries had applied to NASA to receive licenses, and only 28 were granted, according to Arshakyan.

The device, called VITAL (Ventilator Intervention Technology Accessible Locally), was developed by engineers at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California.

