Republic of Artsakh reports 4 new COVID-19 cases

YEREVAN, AUGUST 4, ARMENPRESS. Health authorities in the Republic of Artsakh say they have confirmed 4 new COVID-19 cases in the country over the last 24 hours.

Two cases have been reported in the capital city of Stepanakert, while the two others are in the villages of Askeran and Noragyugh. Authorities said they are currently conducting contact tracing.

So far, Artsakh’s total cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases stands at 247, of whom 181 have recovered. 7 patients are in serious condition.

There haven’t been any fatal outcomes from the coronavirus in Artsakh to date.

