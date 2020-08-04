Armenia COVID-19: 196 new cases, 6 deaths in last 24 hours
11:12, 4 August, 2020
YEREVAN, AUGUST 4, ARMENPRESS. 196 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Armenia in the last 24 hours, bringing the total cumulative number of confirmed infections to 39298.
6 people have died from coronavirus complications over the past day, the health ministry said. So far, there have been a total of 768 fatal outcomes of COVID-19 cases in the country.
511 people recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 30372.
The number of active cases stands at 7930.
A total of 168164 tests have been carried out in the country since the outbreak began.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
Print | Հայերեն | На русском | AMP Version