Armenia COVID-19: 196 new cases, 6 deaths in last 24 hours

YEREVAN, AUGUST 4, ARMENPRESS. 196 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Armenia in the last 24 hours, bringing the total cumulative number of confirmed infections to 39298.

6 people have died from coronavirus complications over the past day, the health ministry said. So far, there have been a total of 768 fatal outcomes of COVID-19 cases in the country.

511 people recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 30372.

The number of active cases stands at 7930.

A total of 168164 tests have been carried out in the country since the outbreak began.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan