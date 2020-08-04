Trump says U.S. may have coronavirus vaccine ‘far in advance’ of end of the year

YEREVAN, AUGUST 4, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump said on Monday that the United States may have a COVID-19 vaccine “far in advance of the end of the year”.

Trump had earlier said that his administration’s goal was to have a vaccine available to the public in the end of the year or early 2021.

“We’re balancing speed and safety and we’re on pace to have a vaccine available this year, maybe far in advance of the end of the year,” President Trump said during a White House press briefing. “And we’re mass-producing the most promising candidates in advance so that we’re ready upon approval. We have our military lined up, it’s logistics, it’s all about logistics.”

He mentioned vaccine candidates from drug companies Pfizer and Moderna, which both began late-stage trials.

Editing by Stepan Kocharyan