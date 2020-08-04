LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 03-08-20

LONDON, AUGUST 4, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 3 August:

The price of aluminum stood at $1722.00, copper price stood at $6439.50, lead price stood at $1861.00, nickel price stood at $13806.00, tin price stood at $17822.00, zinc price stood at $2311.00, molybdenum price down by 0.69% to $15939.00, cobalt price stood at $29250.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.