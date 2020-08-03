Working group examining criminal cases of deats of servicemen in non-combat situations will be set

YEREVAN, AUGUST 3, ARMENPRESS. A working group will be set inside the Government of Armenia for examining the criminal cases initiated for the deaths of servicemen who died in non-combat situations, ARMENPRESS reports Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan signed a decision about this.

The working group will write an advisory conclusion over each of the cases and present them to the Prime Minister.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan