Working group examining criminal cases of deats of servicemen in non-combat situations will be set
20:42, 3 August, 2020
YEREVAN, AUGUST 3, ARMENPRESS. A working group will be set inside the Government of Armenia for examining the criminal cases initiated for the deaths of servicemen who died in non-combat situations, ARMENPRESS reports Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan signed a decision about this.
The working group will write an advisory conclusion over each of the cases and present them to the Prime Minister.
Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan
Print | Հայերեն | На русском | AMP Version