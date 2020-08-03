''Step towards home'' educational-cognitive online program kicks off

YEREVAN, AUGUST 3, ARMENPRESS. ''Step towards home'' educational-cognitive program organized by the Office of the Chief Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs of the Republic of Armenia has kicked off, ARMENPRESS reports this is the first year that the program will be carried out online.

''Every year we had wonderful program, bringing hundreds of young people to Armenia and spent wonderful days. This year we decided to bring the Motherland to your houses, since we did not want to cancel the program as a result of the pandemic. I hope that next year we all will be able to be in Armenia physically'', Head of the Office of the Chief Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs Sara Anjargolian said in her greeting speech.

''Step towards home'' program for 12-18 year-old youngsters will last from August 3-28. By participating in the program Diaspora-Armenian youngsters will have the opportunity to get acquainted with the history and culture of Armenia, learn their native language and make friends with local Armenians.

Up to 250 youngsters from 30 countries will participate in ''Step towards home'' program.

The program is carried out in collaboration with ''Teach for Armenia'' educational fund. AGBU Armenian Virtual College is the partner of the program.

