Prolongation of state of emergency or finding other alternatives discussed at Commandant’s Office

YEREVAN, AUGUST 3, ARMENPRESS. The discussions on prolonging the state of emergency over COVID-19 or finding other alternatives are being discussed at the Commandant’s Office, Vahan Hunanyan, spokesperson of Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia, Commandant Tigran Avinyan told ARMENPRESS.

State of emergency expires in Armenia on August 13. It was first declared on March 16, but was prolonged several times. PM Pashinyan had announced earlier, that it’s impossible to endlessly prolong the state of emergency, but it’s necessary to make such legal amendments which will allow to impose restrictions in case new outbreaks occur.

