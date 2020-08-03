IDBank prematurely finishes placement of jubilee tranche of bonds

YEREVAN, AUGUST 2, ARMENPRESS. The total volume of the 10th issue was USD 5 million, the annual coupon interest rate is 4.75%, the coupons are to be paid quarterly and the maturity is 27 months. Placement ended on Augast 3 of this year.

The bonds will be listed in the “Armenian Securities Exchange” and will be quoted by the Marketmaker.

As Arman Asatryan, the financial director of the Bank mentioned,such speed of placement was predictable: “Before the placement we received many questions from our clients about the time they could purchase the bonds of IDBank. At this moment, IDBank’s bonds of 4 tranches with a volume of USD 15 million and AMD 250 million are being circulated on the secondary market”, mentioned Arman Asatryan.

The funds attracted by means of nominal bonds are considered to be guaranteed bank deposits and are guaranteed by the Deposit Guarantee Fund of Armenia.

The Bond prospectus was registered by the CBA, resolution N 1/291A of the Chairman of the CBA. The electronic version of the prospectus and the final terms of issue are available on the official website of the Bank at www.idbank.am.