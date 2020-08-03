Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 August

Sarkissian congratulates President of Niger on Independence Day

Sarkissian congratulates President of Niger on Independence Day

YEREVAN, AUGUST 3, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has addressed a telegram to Nigerien President Mahamadou Issoufou offering congratulations on the country’s Independence Day, Sarkissian’s Office said.

 

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration