Sarkissian congratulates President of Niger on Independence Day
YEREVAN, AUGUST 3, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has addressed a telegram to Nigerien President Mahamadou Issoufou offering congratulations on the country’s Independence Day, Sarkissian’s Office said.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
