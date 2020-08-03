“Standing taller than ever” – Tavush Governor visits villages targeted by Azerbaijani artillery

YEREVAN, AUGUST 3, ARMENPRESS. Governor of Tavush Hayk Chobanyan has visited the villages in his province which suffered the most during the recent Azerbaijani cross-border bombardments, where around 100 damaged buildings are being re-built.

“Yesterday I visited the towns of Aygepar and Nerkin Karmiraghbyur, who suffered the most from the bombardment. We are going to complete the reconstruction as soon as possible, and our residents will have better homes than they had before the shelling,” the Governor said in a statement.

Governor Chobanyan praised the villagers for their resilience, noting that they are standing taller than ever on their land.

The villages in Armenia’s Tavush province came under Azerbaijani cross-border artillery strikes in mid-July.

