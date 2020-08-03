Armenian Virtual Bridge all set for kickoff

YEREVAN, AUGUST 3, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Virtual Bridge project is launching today, on August 3.

Armenian Minister of High-Tech Industry Hakob Arshakyan and AGBU-Silicon Valley Chair Yervant Zorian will deliver the opening remarks.

Guest-speakers of the online event are:

- Narbeh Derhacobian, Co-Founder, President and CEO of Adesto Technologies Corporation

- Kevork Kechichian, Executive Vice President of NXP Company

- John Kibarian, CEO, President, and co-founder of PDF Solutions

- Lusine Yeghiazaryan, Vice President of GoPro Inc.

- Riccardo Mariani, Vice President of NVIDIA Corporation

- Sam Simonian, Simonian Foundation

- Vahe Kuzoyan, President/Co-Founder of ServiceTitan Inc.



The main purpose of the event is to present the importance of the Armenian Virtual Bridge program aiming at connecting Armenia with the world's leading technological centers, using Armenian scientific mindset, talent and the potential of the Diaspora.

The program is carried out jointly with the AGBU Silicon Valley Representation.



“We are launching an exciting and the most comprehensive project - Armenian Virtual Bridge”, Arshakyan said on Facebook. He said the event will be broadcast live on his page at 19:00 local time.

Editing by Stepan Kocharyan