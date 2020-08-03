FC Noah’s Picusceac voted Best Coach of 2019/2020 season in Armenia

YEREVAN, AUGUST 3, ARMENPRESS. FC Noah manager Igor Picusceac has been voted Best Coach of the 2019/2020 season, the Football Federation of Armenia said in a news release.

Igor Picușceac garnered 125 points.

Vardan Minasyan, the former manager of Ararat Armenia, got 99 points and was placed 2nd in the vote.

Ararat manager Vardan Bichakhchyan, who led Gyumri’s Shirak in the last season, garnered 71 votes.

