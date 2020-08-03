Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 August

FC Noah’s Picusceac voted Best Coach of 2019/2020 season in Armenia

FC Noah’s Picusceac voted Best Coach of 2019/2020 season in Armenia

YEREVAN, AUGUST 3, ARMENPRESS. FC Noah manager Igor Picusceac has been voted Best Coach of the 2019/2020 season, the Football Federation of Armenia said in a news release.

Igor Picușceac garnered 125 points.

Vardan Minasyan, the former manager of Ararat Armenia, got 99 points and was placed 2nd in the vote.

Ararat manager Vardan Bichakhchyan, who led Gyumri’s Shirak in the last season, garnered 71 votes.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration