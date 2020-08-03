Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 August

Republic of Artsakh reports 4 new COVID-19 cases

YEREVAN, AUGUST 3, ARMENPRESS. The Republic of Artsakh is reporting 4 new cases of COVID-19, with the number of active cases in the country standing at 63.

179 people have recovered from the disease.

So far, Artsakh hasn’t had any COVID-19 fatalities. However, 1 person infected with the coronavirus has died in Artsakh, but local authorities say the death occurred from other pre-existing conditions.

A total of 6095 tests have been conducted.

