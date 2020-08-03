Republic of Artsakh reports 4 new COVID-19 cases
11:38, 3 August, 2020
YEREVAN, AUGUST 3, ARMENPRESS. The Republic of Artsakh is reporting 4 new cases of COVID-19, with the number of active cases in the country standing at 63.
179 people have recovered from the disease.
So far, Artsakh hasn’t had any COVID-19 fatalities. However, 1 person infected with the coronavirus has died in Artsakh, but local authorities say the death occurred from other pre-existing conditions.
A total of 6095 tests have been conducted.
Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan; Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
