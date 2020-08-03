Armenia reports 8 deaths from COVID-19 in last 24 hours

YEREVAN, AUGUST 3, ARMENPRESS. 52 new COVID-19 cases have been diagnosed in Armenia in the last 24 hours, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Only 394 tests were carried out in the past day, and 111 people have recovered.

8 patients have died from coronavirus-related complications. All of them had underlying health conditions, health authorities said.

Since the outbreak began in Armenia, a total of 39102 COVID-19 cases have been recorded, with 29861 recoveries.

The number of active cases as of August 3 stood at 8251.

762 people have died from COVID-19 in Armenia. This figure doesn’t include the deaths of 228 other people who were diagnosed with the virus but died from other pre-existing conditions, according to authorities.

A total of 167095 tests were carried out in Armenia so far.

