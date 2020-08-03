Relative calm at border with Azerbaijan, says Armenian military

YEREVAN, AUGUST 3, ARMENPRESS. Relative calm was maintained at the Armenia-Azerbaijan state border overnight and in the morning of August 3, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia said.

“The Azerbaijan side violated the ceasefire regime with firearms 8 times by firing 95 shots in the direction of Armenian positions, and two times in the direction of combat positions deployed in the direction of Koti,” defense ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said on Facebook.

She said that the Azerbaijani armed forces made 6 ceasefire breaches at Armenian military positions in the Zangakatun direction as well.

On July 12, the Azerbaijani military attacked Armenia with cross-border artillery bombardment. Civilian infrastructures, including village homes and farms, were also targeted by the Azerbaijani military.

On July 21, another wave of attack was launched by Azerbaijan. Special forces units of the Azerbaijani military attempted to breach into an Armenian military outpost known as “Anvakh”, but were repelled.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan