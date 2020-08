ARMENPRESS sums up key events of the week

YEREVAN, AUGUST 2, ARMENPRESS. ARMENPRESS state news agency presents the most interesting and key events of the passing week.

Armenian PM responds to comments of Russia Today editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan

Armenian serviceman killed from Azerbaijani sniper fire

'When this "too late" is?': Armenian defense minister comments on Azerbaijani president’s statement

Armenian Defense Minister, Russian Ambassador discuss military political situation in the region

There should be a solution granting NK international status, keeping it Armenian – Frank Pallone

US House of Representatives to discuss bill on keeping Azerbaijani aggressions under focus

Armenian side will closely follow process of Turkish-Azerbaijani military drills

Armenian Defense Minister, Ambassador of Iran refer to joint military excercises of Azerbaijan, Turk

Armenia circulates Note Verbale in OSCE on suspension of military inspections by Turkey in Armenia

Encouragement of hate crimes by Azerbaijan aganst Armenians on OSCE Permanent Council agenda

Ambassador Papikyan presents Turkey's aggressive policy in South Caucasus to OSCE Permanent Council

Nearly 30 Azerbaijanis attack hookah bar owned by Armenian businessman in Cologne, Germany

There is caution among Armenians in Turkey: Agos daily’s editor provides details

Armenia reports 291 new COVID-19 cases, 560 recover

Healthcare worker dies from COVID-19 in Armenia

Pashinyan urges citizens not to lose vigilance amid declining coronavirus

‘There is a big risk for 2nd wave of COVID19, all countries must be ready’ – WHO Mission member says

Moderna launches large-scale experiments of COVID-19 vaccine

Mass production of COVID-19 vaccine may start by end of 2020

Armenia’s economic activity index declined by 4.7% in six months

Economy’s branches restoring: Economic activity index grew in June compared to May

Armenia Central Bank keeps refinancing rate unchanged

President Sarkissian signs a number of laws

Governor of Kotayk province relieved from position, to be appointed as minister of environment

Romanos Petrosyan appointed Minister of Environment

Armenian citizens’ trust towards Parliament and government increased after Velvet Revolution- survey

Armenian producer Sergey Sarkisov's film awarded with Emmy

Famous Turkish actress marries ethnic Armenian businessman