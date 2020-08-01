Serbia sold ammunition also to Azerbaijan – Vučić presents reasons for selling arms to Armenia

YEREVAN, AUGUST 1, ARMENPRESS. President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić informed that selling arms to Armenia is done for the sake of saving the military industry of the country, ARMENPRESS reports Vučić said in a press conference, answering a question that cause great noise over the arm sales to Armenia.

The President emphasized that arms sales is the only way to ensure the success of military industry.

''Both Azerbaijan and Armenia are our friends. In the last years we sold 10-fold more weapons to Azerbaijan (than to Armenia-edit.) but for some reasons no media outlet wants to speak about that. Military industy has 17 thousand employees. I ask you now, whome will we sell in the future?'' Vučić siad.

On July 19 the Azerbaijani Haqqin.az reported that the Azerbaijani government has received an information according to which in the past months Serbia has exported large amounts of weapons, including mortars, to Armenia. After this report the Azerbaijani foreign ministry immediately summoned the Serbian Ambassador. Azerbaijani deputy foreign minister Khalaf Khalafov told the Serbian Ambassador that these media reports “question the cooperation and friendly relations between the two countries”.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan