“Ameria Tour” draw: chance to explore Armenia

YEREVAN, AUGUST 1, ARMENPRESS. Ameriabank in cooperation with Visa payment processing system has announced a special campaign aiming to promote tourism in Armenia and surprise and delight its customers preferring noncash payments, ARMENPRESS was informed from Ameriabank.

Ameriabank cardholders who will make at least 15 non-cash* transactions in the period starting August 1 and ending September 30, 2020, using their Visa Classic or Visa Gold cards will get a chance to participate in the draw held by Ameriabank and win two of 500 “Ameria Tour” tickets. The qualifying payments should be for at least AMD 5,000 or its equivalent in foreign currency.

The following winners will be selected randomly via Random.org out of the eligible Bank customers having performed non-cash transactions:

20 entrants will receive a 3-day stay for 2 persons at 20 top hotels of Armenia

250 entrants will receive “Ameria Tour” tickets, each for 2 persons

The “Ameria Tour” draw will take place on October 15 at 3:00 p.m. and will be live streamed on Ameriabank’s Facebook page.

* Utility payments, card-to-card payments and account-to-account transfers do not qualify as non-cash transactions.

For full information on the terms and conditions of Ameria Tour draw, please visit explorearmenia.ameriabank.am.

Ameriabank CJSC

Ameriabank is a dynamically developing bank and one of the major and most stable financial institutions in Armenia. Ameriabank CJSC is a universal bank offering corporate, investment and retail banking services in a comprehensive package of banking solutions.

For full information, please visit www.ameriabank.am or call (+37410) 56 11 11.

The Bank is supervised by the Central Bank of Armenia.