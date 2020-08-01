Armenian peace-keeping unit departs for Kosovo
YEREVAN, AUGUST 1, ARMENPRESS. A peace-keeping unit of the Armed Forces of Armenia comprised of 40 servicemen has departed for Kosovo to carry out peace-keeping mission as part of an American unit, MoD spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan told ARMENPRESS.
''The members of the unit passed coronavirus testing before leaving, all results were negative'', she said.
12:12, 05.06.2020
5 ways USAID helps Armenia to develop
15:22, 12.25.2019
2019 was productive year for Armenia-EU relations – political scientist
- 08.03-20:42 Working group examining criminal cases of deats of servicemen in non-combat situations will be set
- 08.03-20:08 ''Step towards home'' educational-cognitive online program kicks off
- 08.03-18:29 PM Pashinyan addresses Yazidi community of Armenia over Sinjar Genocide
- 08.03-18:21 Prolongation of state of emergency or finding other alternatives discussed at Commandant’s Office
- 08.03-18:03 IDBank prematurely finishes placement of jubilee tranche of bonds
- 08.03-17:42 Armenia military Chief of General Staff visits 4th and 5th Army Corps
- 08.03-17:34 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 03-08-20
- 08.03-17:33 Asian Stocks - 03-08-20
- 08.03-17:21 FC Shirak’s Mory Koné named Best Player of Armenia of 2019/2020 season
- 08.03-17:06 Armenia determined to continue participation in UNIFIL, Tonoyan tells Akar
- 08.03-15:10 Netflix acquires Armenian Genocide film The Promise
- 08.03-14:52 Authorities develop laws enabling COVID-19 restrictions without formal State of Emergency
- 08.03-14:32 Sarkissian congratulates President of Niger on Independence Day
- 08.03-13:29 “Standing taller than ever” – Tavush Governor visits villages targeted by Azerbaijani artillery
- 08.03-13:17 Armenia and Armenians worldwide will not tolerate another genocide! - Ambassador Mkrtchyan's article
- 08.03-12:51 Armenian Virtual Bridge all set for kickoff
- 08.03-12:22 Armenia department of corrections vows “immediate destruction” of any drones breaching perimeter
- 08.03-12:16 FC Noah’s Picusceac voted Best Coach of 2019/2020 season in Armenia
- 08.03-11:41 Justice ministry unveils bill on creating anti-corruption court
- 08.03-11:38 Republic of Artsakh reports 4 new COVID-19 cases
- 08.03-11:37 ‘Together with the Yazidi community, we commemorate the victims in Sinjar’ - Speaker of Parliament
- 08.03-11:19 Authorities search for suspect after bomb attack on police building in Armenian town
- 08.03-11:07 Armenia reports 8 deaths from COVID-19 in last 24 hours
- 08.03-11:04 Newly launched Renderforest app enables users to create broadcast quality videos on their iPhones
- 08.03-10:54 Armenians in Canada advised to be vigilant after latest hate-fueled provocation by Azerbaijanis
14:02, 07.30.2020
Viewed 3235 times Turkey will not join Azerbaijan’s military operations against Armenia – Armenian MP
15:18, 07.28.2020
Viewed 3047 times Armenian PM responds to comments of Russia Today editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan
19:00, 07.28.2020
Viewed 2732 times Armenian Community of Switzerland conducts peaceful rally in front of UN Office in Geneva
20:56, 07.29.2020
Viewed 2615 times Armenian Defense Minister, Ambassador of Iran refer to joint military excercises of Azerbaijan, Turk
18:30, 07.31.2020
Viewed 2466 times Estonian journalist shares memories about visiting Aghdam in 1990 and meeting with "gray wolves"