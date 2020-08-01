Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 August

Armenian peace-keeping unit departs for Kosovo

YEREVAN, AUGUST 1, ARMENPRESS. A peace-keeping unit of the Armed Forces of Armenia comprised of 40 servicemen has departed for Kosovo to carry out peace-keeping mission as part of an American unit, MoD spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan told ARMENPRESS.

''The members of the unit passed coronavirus testing before leaving, all results were negative'', she said.





