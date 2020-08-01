Armenia reports 291 new COVID-19 cases, 560 recover

YEREVAN, AUGUST 1, ARMENPRESS. Armenia reported a total of 38,841 COVID-19 cases by August 1, 29,557 of which have recovered, ARMENPRESS was informed from the National Center of Disease Control and Prevention. There are 8307 active cases.

1920 tests have been done in the last 24 hours, while the total number of tests is 165,656. 291 new cases were reported today and 560 patients have recovered. Number of deaths from COVID 19 is 749 (increase of 11 in one day).

State of emergency has been prolonged until August 13.

Reporting by Anna Grigoryan, Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan