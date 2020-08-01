PM Pashinyan sends congratulatory message to Swiss President on National Day

YEREVAN, AUGUST 1, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has sent a congratulatory message to President of the Swiss Confederation Simonetta Sommaruga on the country’s National Day. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister, the message reads:

“On the occasion of the National Day of the Swiss Confederation, I am hereby extending my warmest congratulations and sincere wishes to you and to the friendly people of Switzerland.

I have a profound conviction that thanks to joint efforts, the multifaceted mutually beneficial cooperation underway between our two countries will expand to encompass new projects and programs for the benefit of our nations.

I would like to underscore that Armenia highly appreciates our two countries’ joint efforts in the fight against COVID-19. We are convinced that only through concerted and well-coordinated action we can wage an effective fight against this situation.”

