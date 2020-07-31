Armenia-USA friendship group, Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues sign MoU

YEREVAN, JULY 31, ARMENPRESS. The Armenia-USA parliamentary friendship group of the National Assembly of Armenia and the U.S. Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues signed a memorandum of understanding, reaffirming the importance of strengthening the partnership between Armenia and the USA, ARMENPRESS reports the signing of the memorandum took place through a video-conference.

Lilit Makunts signed from the Armenian side, while Rep. Frank Pallone signed from the American side.

US Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy noted that she is greatly honored to salute the virtual signing of the historical document. ''By the signing of the document today we will deepen the partnership of 28 years between Armenia and the USA. Partnership, for which we have invested over 2 billion USD to improve the lives of the Armenian people, helping the Armenian people to improve democracy, economy and social management'', she said.