Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 31-07-20

YEREVAN, 31 JULY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 31 July, USD exchange rate up by 0.17 drams to 485.33 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 5.20 drams to 575.46 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.03 drams to 6.57 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 6.77 drams to 637.53 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 115.99 drams to 30546.62 drams. Silver price down by 18.20 drams to 361.38 drams. Platinum price down by 775.05 drams to 13887.31 drams.