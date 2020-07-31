Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   31 July

Yerevan Opera Theater to hold online concert dedicated to all musicians affected by COVID-19

YEREVAN, JULY 31, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet named after Alexander Spendiaryan and the Konstantin Orbelyan foundation will dedicate an online concert to all musicians who faced hardships due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The concert will broadcast online on August 2, at 20:00.

The artistic director of the Theater is Honored Artist of Russia Konstantin Orbelyan, and the musical director of the concert is Mkrtich Babajanyan.  

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





