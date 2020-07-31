Artsakh reports 4 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

YEREVAN, JULY 31, ARMENPRESS. 4 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been detected in the Republic of Artsakh, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 236, the ministry of healthcare said today.

The total number of recoveries has reached 167.

The number of active cases is 68.

Currently 119 people are quarantined.

No death cases have been registered in the Republic.

So far, 5691 COVID-19 tests have been conducted.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan