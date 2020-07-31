Armenian PM hopes the project on planting 10 mln trees will be implemented next year

YEREVAN, JULY 31, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan hopes that the project of planting 10 million trees in Armenia will be possible to implement already next year.

“Unfortunately, this year we will not be able to implement the big project of planting 10 million trees due to the coronavirus, but we hope we will implement it next year”, the PM said at the ministry of environment while introducing the newly-appointed minister to the staff.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan