PM Pashinyan introduces new minister of environment to staff

YEREVAN, JULY 31, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan introduced today newly-appointed minister of environment Romanos Petrosyan to the ministry staff.

Pashinyan expressed hope that Romanos Petrosyan will manage to further develop the good results existing in the ministry.

“Mr. Petrosyan moves here from the position of the Governor of Kotayk, and we must record that he has carried out quite a productive activity in that status and must be confident that his activity in this new position will be more effective”, the PM said.

In his turn Romanos Petrosyan thanked for the high trust, adding that he will continue making efforts for creating a more protected environment.

Romanos Petrosyan has been appointed minister of environment on July 30. Before this appointment he was serving as Governor of Kotayk Province.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan