Relative calm on Armenia-Azerbaijan border

YEREVAN, JULY 31, ARMENPRESS. Overnight July 30-31 and today in the morning relative calm has been maintained on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, Armenian defense minister’s spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said on Facebook.

“The Azerbaijani side violated the ceasefire regime 14 times, firing nearly 155 shots from firearms at the Armenian positions”, she said, adding that the shots were mainly fired at the Armenian military positions located in the direction of Aygepar, Chinari, Aygedzor, Nerkin Karmiraghbyur, Zangakatun, Yelpin and Bardzruni.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan



