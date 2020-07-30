Brazil's 1st lady infected with COVID-19

YEREVAN, JULY 30, ARMENPRESS. The wife of the President of Brazil Michelle Bolsonaro has tested positive for coronavirus, ARMENPRESS reports the press service of the President's Office of Brazil informs.

'' Michelle Bolsonaro tested for coronavirus on July 30. The result was positive'', reads the statement, adding that she feels well.

Recently the President of Brazil also had tested positive for coronavirus. On July 7 he informed that the test was positive.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan