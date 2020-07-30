Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 July

Brazil's 1st lady infected with COVID-19

Brazil's 1st lady infected with COVID-19

YEREVAN, JULY 30, ARMENPRESS. The wife of the President of Brazil Michelle Bolsonaro has tested positive for coronavirus, ARMENPRESS reports the press service of the President's Office of Brazil informs.

'' Michelle Bolsonaro tested for coronavirus on July 30. The result was positive'', reads the statement, adding that she feels well.

Recently the President of Brazil also had tested positive for coronavirus. On July 7 he informed that the test was positive.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration