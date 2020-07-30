Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 July

Romanos Petrosyan appointed Minister of Environment

YEREVAN, JULY 30, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed the decree appointing Romanos Petrosyan Minister of Environment, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office.

Earlier today, Petrosyan had been relieved of the post of Kotayk Governor.

