Romanos Petrosyan appointed Minister of Environment
YEREVAN, JULY 30, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed the decree appointing Romanos Petrosyan Minister of Environment, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office.
Earlier today, Petrosyan had been relieved of the post of Kotayk Governor.
Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan
12:12, 05.06.2020
5 ways USAID helps Armenia to develop
15:22, 12.25.2019
2019 was productive year for Armenia-EU relations – political scientist
- 21:54 Armenian FM Zohrab Mnatsakanyan gives interview for to Greek ’’MEGA TV’’
- 21:35 Brazil's 1st lady infected with COVID-19
- 19:55 Baku does not refrain from Armenophobic and militaristic policy – President of Artsakh
- 19:51 Azerbaijani president intends to put end to political opposition – The Washington Post
- 19:26 Romanos Petrosyan appointed Minister of Environment
- 19:05 Russia attentively following joint Azerbaijani-Turkish military exercises – Foreign Ministry
- 19:02 Russian MFA expresses readines to continue efforts for restoring Yerevan-Baku talks
- 18:52 American Hellenic Institute condemns Azerbaijani threats to strike Armenia’s nuclear power plant
- 17:48 Healthcare worker dies from COVID-19 in Armenia
- 17:26 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 30-07-20
- 17:25 Asian Stocks - 30-07-20
- 16:24 Nearly 30 Azerbaijanis attack hookah bar owned by Armenian businessman in Cologne, Germany
- 16:09 Philanthropist George Pagoumian to provide 250,000 USD to My Step Foundation for Armenian soldiers
- 15:01 There is caution among Armenians in Turkey: Agos daily’s editor provides details
- 14:02 Turkey will not join Azerbaijan’s military operations against Armenia – Armenian MP
- 12:05 Armenian President congratulates King Mohammed VI of Morocco on national day
- 11:57 Governor of Kotayk province relieved from position, to be appointed as minister of environment
- 11:27 Japan to provide grant to Armenia for purchasing ambulance vehicles
- 11:12 4 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Artsakh, bringing total to 232
- 11:10 COVID-19: Armenia records 259 new cases, 542 recoveries in past 24 hours
- 11:06 Georgia’s confirmed coronavirus cases reach 1160
- 10:17 Armenia makes significant progress in mining sector: USAID
- 10:03 Global COVID-19 cases surpass 17 million
- 09:43 Road condition
- 09:39 Situation relatively calm in Armenia-Azerbaijan border
18:49, 07.24.2020
Viewed 4235 times Azerbaijan was, is and will remain an aggressor – Frank Engel
13:27, 07.25.2020
Viewed 4140 times Armenian PM calls Azerbaijanis’ actions an attempt to make Russia stage for ethnic clashes
11:56, 07.25.2020
Viewed 3245 times Armenian PM’s wife urges Azerbaijani women to join Women For Peace campaign
13:49, 07.27.2020
Viewed 2820 times Turkey will not join Azerbaijan in unleashing large-scale aggression against Armenia – Armenian MP
09:39, 07.23.2020
Viewed 2649 times U.S. Rules House Committee rules "out of order" Congressional Azerbaijan Caucus’ amendment