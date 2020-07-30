Russia attentively following joint Azerbaijani-Turkish military exercises – Foreign Ministry

YEREVAN, JULY 30, ARMENPRESS. Aleksey Zaytsev, an official at the press service of the Russian foreign ministry, referred to the large-scale Azerbaijani-Turkish joint military excercises near the Armenian border. ARMENPRESS reports TASS news agency asked Zaytsev how Russia assesses the military excercises taking place near the border of Armenia.

''We attentively follow the regional situation, particularly considering the recent confrontation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. We strongly urge the sides to demonstrate restraint, including in their ongoing military activities'', Zaytsev said.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan