Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 July

Russia attentively following joint Azerbaijani-Turkish military exercises – Foreign Ministry

Russia attentively following joint Azerbaijani-Turkish military exercises – Foreign Ministry

YEREVAN, JULY 30, ARMENPRESS. Aleksey Zaytsev, an official at the press service of the Russian foreign ministry, referred to the large-scale Azerbaijani-Turkish joint military excercises near the Armenian border. ARMENPRESS reports TASS news agency asked Zaytsev how Russia assesses the military excercises taking place near the border of Armenia.

''We attentively follow the regional situation, particularly considering the recent confrontation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. We strongly urge the sides to demonstrate restraint, including in their ongoing military activities'', Zaytsev said.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration