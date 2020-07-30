Healthcare worker dies from COVID-19 in Armenia
YEREVAN, JULY 30, ARMENPRESS. A medical worker has died from the novel coronavirus in Armenia, the ministry of healthcare said today.
In a statement the ministry of healthcare extended its condolences over the death of ambulance nurse Susanna Parsamyan.
Recently two more healthcare workers have died from COVID-19 in Armenia.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
