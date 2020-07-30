Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 30-07-20

YEREVAN, 30 JULY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 30 July, USD exchange rate up by 0.74 drams to 485.16 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 1.02 drams to 570.26 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.09 drams to 6.60 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 2.27 drams to 630.76 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 202.15 drams to 30430.63 drams. Silver price up by 12.88 drams to 379.58 drams. Platinum price down by 24.36 drams to 14662.36 drams.