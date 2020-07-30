Nearly 30 Azerbaijanis attack hookah bar owned by Armenian businessman in Cologne, Germany

YEREVAN, JULY 30, ARMENPRESS. A group of 20-30 masked people threw chairs around and smashed the windows of a hookah lounge belonging to an Armenian businessman in the German city of Cologne on July 24 night, Zartonk Media reports citing Haypress.

According to preliminary reports, the group met in smaller groups before entering the bar at around midnight.

The Armenian owner of the bar revealed that one of the masked men who identified himself and the entire group as Azerbaijanis asked him if he was Armenian.

The attackers then attempted to break into the hookah bar, breaking the bar windows with chairs.

The police said considerable damage to property has been caused, but provided no more details. Law enforcement authorities are also assuming the incident was politically motivated and are now investigating the matter.

In response to ARMENPRESS inquiry over the incident, Armenian foreign ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan said the Armenian Embassy in Germany, the Armenian community of Cologne, the Armenian Diocese of Germany, the German relevant authorities and the Cologne city police have been notified about the incident. “They are aware of the situation. Investigation is underway”, Anna Naghdalyan said.

After the recent escalation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, Azerbaijanis living in different countries are regularly conducting provocative actions, attacking Armenians or their property.