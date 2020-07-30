Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 July

Governor of Kotayk province relieved from position, to be appointed as minister of environment

YEREVAN, JULY 30, ARMENPRESS. Romanos Petrosyan has been relieved from the position of Governor of Kotayk province and will be appointed as minister of environment of Armenia.

The respective decision was adopted during today’s Cabinet meeting.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said he has made a decision to appoint Romanos Petrosyan as minister of environment. “I will sign today the respective petition and will submit it to the President”, the PM said.

Pashinyan thanked Vahe Jilavyan for the works carried out while serving as acting minister of environment.

