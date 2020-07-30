COVID-19: Armenia records 259 new cases, 542 recoveries in past 24 hours

YEREVAN, JULY 30, ARMENPRESS. 259 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 38,196, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said today.

542 more patients have recovered. The total number of recoveries has reached 28,366.

5 people have died in one day, raising the death toll to 728.

The number of active cases stands at 8,877.

The number of people who had a coronavirus but died from other disease stands at 225 (no new such case).

So far, 161,754 people have passed COVID-19 testing.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan



