Armenia makes significant progress in mining sector: USAID

YEREVAN, JULY 30, ARMENPRESS. Armenia has made significant progress in implementing the global standard for good governance in its mining sector, USAID Armenia said on Facebook.

Recently, Armenia became the 9th out of the 53 countries participating in the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) to achieve the highest status rating for implementing the 2016 EITI Standard, the global document outlining the compliance requirements for countries having joined the EITI.

“Following Armenia’s first validation assessment since it joined the EITI in 2017, the EITI Board commended the Government of Armenia (GOAM) and the EITI Multi-Stakeholder Group for its exemplary progress, highlighting its efforts to elevate mining issues into broader transparency and governance efforts, integrate the EITI process into the reform agenda of the mining sector, and set a precedent for constructive dialogue and cooperation between different constituencies”, the statement says.

Armenia became an EITI candidate country in March 2017, with political and technical support from the USG. The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) provided direct assistance to the Government of Armenia to facilitate Armenia’s application for EITI membership and catalyzed other donor support to the EITI effort. USAID’s current support focuses on strengthening civil society’s capacity to conduct oversight of the EITI implementation and fostering professional media coverage of the mining sector and the EITI process.